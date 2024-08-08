Adventures of the Astonishing Annualman!

(By Chris Stonick) I have one seller I work with who I have nicknamed… ANNUALMAN! Now Marvel may never pick up on this, but Josh (you know who you are) is a superhero! He sells more annuals than anyone that I work with in the country. And how does he sell so many?

Because he asks for them! (What a novel idea.)

He truly believes that annuals are the best option for his clients. And his belief is so strong, the clients believe that is the best option for them, too.

Selling annuals also means your giving yourself – and your station – time to be successful and make tweaks along the way!

Don’t be short-sighted, think long term! Think annuals!

