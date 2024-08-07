Susie Hedrick Ascends to CEO of WideOrbit

WideOrbit has announced Susie Hedrick will be its new Chief Executive Officer as company founder Eric Mathewson steps out of the role. Hedrick, who was previously CEO of vCreative, has served as WideOrbit’s President and Managing Director since 2023.

Before joining vCreative, Hedrick spent five years at WideOrbit as VP of Radio Sales and SVP of Sales. She was honored as one of Radio Ink‘s Most Influential Women in Radio earlier this year.

Hedrick commented, “I’m honored to become WideOrbit’s CEO. Eric and our incredible team at WideOrbit have built a strong foundation. I’m excited to continue that work, strengthening customer relationships and delivering value through innovative technology.”

Mathewson will now transition to a strategic role on the Board of Directors for Lumine Group Inc., the parent company that acquired WideOrbit in February 2023.

He remarked, “I am thrilled to see Susie Hedrick step into the role of CEO. She has been a vital part of our leadership team, earning the trust and confidence of the WideOrbit team and our customers. WideOrbit is very well positioned for the future with a great team and an innovative set of products that will help drive client revenues and profit. I am confident that under Susie’s guidance, WideOrbit will continue to thrive and innovate, and I look forward to following WideOrbit’s accomplishments for many years into the future.”