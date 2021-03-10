The Laderers Stepping Back From vCreative

They are very familiar faces at every radio conference. And, the company Jinny and John Laderer launched in 2007, vCreative, has been a sponsor of so many industry events and awards over the years. It was announced Wednesday that they would both be spending less time with the company and more time with their 6 kids.

Jinny will transition to President Emerita on April 1 and Susie Hedrick will be promoted from President/COO to CEO role.

John will continue to serve the company in a consultative technical role.

Susie Hedrick, who joined vCreative in February 2019 said, “Jinny and I share a kindred spirit. We both have a strong work ethic and passion for helping people and solving problems. Jinny will continue to have a strong influence on the company as we continue to innovate and grow.”

“The timing is perfect. While I remain committed to our company, the industry and its people,” said Laderer, “vCreative is now perfectly positioned for its next chapter under Susie’s leadership, which allows John and I the freedom to focus on our next phase of life.”

Jinny began her journey in 2003 as a small firm providing copywriting, production and voiceovers to agencies and advertisers. In 2005 her husband, John, created a web-based software enabling her to work remotely as a Creative Director for 8 radio stations while she simultaneously operated her production company, TLCreative. In 2007, the company officially launched as vCreative, today a critical software platform used by 19 of the top 20 broadcast radio groups, supporting more than 35,000 daily users.

In her new role of President Emerita, Jinny will attend company executive meetings and industry events, providing guidance and historical context to ensure that the vCreative legacy continues. Jinny will continue as a board member for the Broadcasters Foundation of America and as an Honorary Trustee for Alliance for Women in Media. She remains on the Nominating Committee for the National Radio Hall of Fame and will invest more time with the Mentoring and Inspiring Women organization to help nurture the next generation of strong female leaders.

Jinny can be reached at [email protected] and Susie can be reached at [email protected].