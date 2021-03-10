Carter Renews With Nielsen

Nielsen and Carter Broadcast Group have reached a multi-year renewal agreement for measurement services. For Carter the deal includes the PPM local market report, respondent level data, TAPSCAN web, PPM weeklies, PDAdvantage Web, and Nielsen Scarborough.

Carter Broadcast Group is based in Kansas City and owns KPRT-AM, KPRT-IA, KPRS-IF, and KPRS FM — Kansas City’s number one station for hip hop and R&B.

“Everyone counts — and everyone needs to be counted,” said Christopher “Rod” Carter, Senior Vice President of Carter Broadcast Group. “That’s true across all media but particularly for minority-owned media. Since 1950, as America’s oldest black owned and family operated radio station, Carter Broadcast Group relies on Nielsen to provide the marketplace with accurate audience measurement and sampling while pursuing other advancements in revenue generation for the radio industry. We look forward to continuing our long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship with the Nielsen team.”

“Nielsen takes our responsibility to diversity, equity and inclusion very seriously. We incorporate these foundational priorities into our panels, audience estimates, and our business practices,” said Brad Kelly, Managing Director of Nielsen Audio. We appreciate the trust the Carter Family continues to place in Nielsen to deliver representative, impartial radio audience estimates that reflect the diversity of the Kansas City marketplace. Radio has a unique and powerful connection with African American consumers. With Nielsen Audio in its toolkit, Carter Broadcast Group is well-equipped to showcase its impressive value to the advertising community.”