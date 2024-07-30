Maurice DeVoe Ascends to SVP of Programming at SummitMedia

SummitMedia has promoted Maurice DeVoe to Senior Vice President of Programming. In his new role, DeVoe will oversee the programming strategy and operations for Summit’s Gospel, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Adult R&B stations.

DeVoe joined SummitMedia in late 2020 as its Greenville, NC, Operations Manager after sixteen years at Cumulus Media, where he programmed the company’s Rhythmic and R&B formats. Before Cumulus, he programmed iHeartMedia St. Louis’ 100.3 The Beat (KATZ).

DeVoe’s domain will extend to signals in Birmingham, Greenville-Spartanburg, Louisville, Knoxville, and Honolulu as SummitMedia appears to be honing in on its Black-listener-focused properties. Earlier this week, the company announced hiring another longtime Cumulus employee, J’Michael Francois, to Vice President of Programming for R&B and Gospel.

Executive Vice President of Programming Randy Chase remarked, “Maurice’s passion and experience have been crucial to Summit’s growth over the last four years. This promotion will allow Summit to leverage his expertise and knowledge and continue to grow our Rhythmic, R&B, and Gospel brands.”

Maurice DeVoe commented, “I’m looking forward to expanding my role on the programming team as SVP while I continue to oversee our Rhythmic Top 40 and Urban Stations. We have a lot of positive things happening in our company, and I’m very excited to be a part of it.”