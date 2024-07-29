J’Michael Francois Takes on SummitMedia R&B/Gospel VP Role

SummitMedia has named J’Michael Francois as its Vice President of Programming for R&B and Gospel. Francois moves to SummitMedia following nearly two decades at Cumulus Media, where he served in various programming and operational capacities in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

He will be responsible for Birmingham’s Gospel 610 (WAGG-AM) and 98.7 Kiss (WBHK), Greenville, SC’s 107.3 Jamz (WJMZ) in Greenville, SC, and Louisville’s 103.9 The Groove (WRKA).

J’Michael Francois commented, “I am humbled and honored to take the helm of R&B and Gospel at SummitMedia. It’s humbling to have an opportunity to lead some of the industry’s most incredible content creators and innovate and grow stations beloved by our community of listeners and clients. Together, we will set the bar even higher.”

SummitMedia Executive Vice President Randy Chase remarked, “We are lucky that J’Michael, with all his passion and experience, chose SummitMedia to advance his career and our vision. His expertise and talents will serve our listeners and better position the SummitMedia R&B and Gospel presence nationwide.”