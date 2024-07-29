Albuquerque Country Radio Host and Meteorologist Dead At 60

Albuquerque air talent Juan Velasco passed away on July 27 at the age of 60. Velasco spent thirty years at Cumulus Media’s 92.3 KRST Country, hosting afternoons on the station since 2017 after decades as the station’s midday talent.

The New Mexico native’s career started in his hometown of Alamogordo, moving to Las Cruces before joining KRST. In addition to his radio career, Velasco was known in Albuquerque for his role as a weekend meteorologist at KOAT-TV and for his outside work as an event DJ.

In December, Velasco helped KRST collect a station-best $201,250 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Cumulus Albuquerque Market Manager Jeff Berry said, “Today we mourn the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Juan Velasco…He will be greatly missed by all of us in the halls of these Cumulus Media Albuquerque radio stations. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and his many friends.”

Fellow Albuquerque radio host Benny Martinez posted on Facebook, “Juan, rest easy in Heaven. Thank you for being a good friend to me and many others who also love you. You were one of a kind, and now that you are no longer with us, Albuquerque radio is a lot less entertaining. Love you, Brother.”

The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame released a statement, saying, “Feeling heartbroken, we mourn the loss of Juan Velasco, a remarkable figure in New Mexico’s music and radio field. Juan was always there to help and will be deeply missed by friends, family, coworkers, and the music community. Known for his amazing radio voice, we are grateful for his role in hosting several New Mexico Music Hall of Fame events.”