In Des Moines, Albuquerque, & Indy, Cumulus Cares For Kids

As radio’s Season of Giving continues in the week before Christmas, four more Cumulus Media stations have raised a half million dollars between them in Indiana, Iowa, and New Mexico. The money raised will help get toys and life-saving medical care to kids.

Cumulus Media’s Des Moines’ 92.5 KJJY held its Two Days of Compassion Radiothon on December 12 and 13, raising $131,146 for children’s charity Variety. The event also succeeded in distributing 662 teddy bears to kids in local hospitals. The funds raised will support Variety’s Compassion Fund, which aids families with hospitalized children at Mercy Des Moines and Blank Children’s Hospital.

Cumulus Des Moines Market Manager Jack Taddeo commented, “The KJJY fans continue to support Variety, The Children’s Charity here in Central Iowa regardless of inflation and tough economic times. It is our pleasure to play a part by leveraging KJJY and its experienced local staff.”

KJJY PD Andrew Vonahnen commented, “The KJJY staff works hard every year in support of the Compassion Fund. I greatly appreciate Big John McCoy, Tony Conrad, Chad Taylor, and Jacob Beals for the job they do to bring the Variety of Iowa story to KJJY listeners.”

Cumulus Media Indianapolis’ 104.5 WJJK and 95.5 WFMS collected a combined total of $188,240 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The fundraising was part of concurrent two-day radiothons held on December 7 and 8. A significant highlight of this year’s fundraiser was 95.5 WFMS’s benefit auction, which contributed $2,000 to the total amount raised. The auction featured unique items such as cowboy boots autographed by more than 40 country artists including Shania Twain, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett, as well as guitars signed by Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.

This year’s achievement is particularly momentous for 95.5 WFMS, as the station has now exceeded $1,000,000 in total funds raised for St. Jude since first hosting its St. Jude Country Cares For Kids Radiothons.

At Cumulus Media Albuquerque, the staff of 92.3 KRST helped collect a station-best $201,250 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The fifth annual KRST Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon on December 7 and 8 featured personalities Bev, Eddie, Juan, Mandi, and Deda. All proceeds raised go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally is now at $21.85 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.