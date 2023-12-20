‘History That Doesn’t Suck!’ Signs Partner Deal With Airwave

Podcast network Airwave has announced a new partnership with Professor Greg Jackson, host of the educational podcast History That Doesn’t Suck! The deal encompasses distribution, monetization, marketing, and promotion of the show.

History That Doesn’t Suck! is a bi-weekly podcast that offers a thoroughly researched survey of American history, starting with the Revolution and eventually covering up to present times. Launched in 2017, Jackson’s narratives are enhanced by original music and sound design. The podcast is known for its apolitical approach and focus on making scholarly researched American history accessible and educational through entertaining storytelling.

Jackson, a PhD in history, is an Associate Professor and Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at Utah Valley University. He frequently contributes as a commentator in film and TV documentaries.

Airwave Head of Content and Partnerships Ben Mathis highlighted, “History has always been an important priority at Airwave. Greg Jackson is one of the most respected historians in America and one the most masterful storytellers in podcasting. He truly brings the past to life on History That Doesn’t Suck! and audiences adore him for it. I couldn’t be prouder to welcome HTDS to our growing history roster.”

Professor Jackson shared, “Good partners are essential to any endeavor, and the world of podcasting is no different. From the creative process to the business end of things, you need people who not only do their jobs but take pride in what they do and care about the people around them. That’s why I am delighted to be working with Airwave. Ben Mathis and his team epitomize professionalism and sincerity, the proof of which comes in the growing roster of thoughtful shows they represent. I look forward to working with Ben and everyone at Airwave.”