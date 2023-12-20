CBS Sports Radio Lineup To Shuffle Before Super Bowl

Audacy has announced a refreshed weekday lineup for CBS Sports Radio, set to take effect from January 2. Zach Gelb, who has been with the network for five years, moves to the PM drive slot and JR Sportbrief shifts from late-night to evenings, trading places with Bart Winkler.

Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff’s Maggie & Perloff remains in morning drive, while Amy Lawrence continues to anchor overnights. Jim Rome and Bill Reiter’s shows also hold steady in their midday spots.

CBS Sports Radio and WFAN Brand Manager Spike Eskin emphasized, “This new lineup reinforces the network’s commitment to delivering around-the-clock sports coverage, connecting fans nationwide with expert analysis, compelling interviews, and premier sports commentary. We look forward to kicking off the new year with this improved weekday programming slate.”