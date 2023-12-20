Queen Camilla Beginning Royal Reading Podcast

Queen Camilla is expanding her role as the UK’s chief book lover with a new podcast coming January 8. Her charity, the Queen’s Reading Room, is starting the weekly series with host Vicki Perrin and the Queen sharing her insights on books and literature.

The inaugural episode will include an interview with crime writer Sir Ian Rankin, discussing his novel Rebus. Future episodes will feature guests like Dame Joanna Lumley, Ann Patchett, and Bonnie Garmus.

The Queen’s Reading Room held its inaugural literary festival in June featuring Dame Judi Dench and authors Ken Follett and Kate Mosse. The charity has now announced that the festival will return to Hampton Court Palace in June, with tickets going on sale in February.

Perrin commented, “There is nothing quite like a brilliant book recommendation from a friend; but it’s even better when that person is one of your favorite authors or most admired persons. I hope that this podcast will inspire listeners to new literary adventures and help those wishing to love books a little more, find the books which set their imaginations alight.”