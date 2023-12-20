Dallas Station Collects ‘Grande’ Sum For Local Hospitals

Audacy Dallas’ La Grande 107.5 (KMVK) successfully concluded its annual radiothon, raising $304,689 to be shared between Cook Children’s Hospital of Fort Worth and Children’s Hospital of Dallas. Both make significant strides in treatments, technology, and research for children’s health.

During the radiothon, which took place on December 7th and 8th, hosts Chiquilin, Cristina, and Luka shared inspiring patient stories and encouraged donations to help children in need.

Audacy Vice President of Spanish Programming Jimmy Gonzalez said, “This remarkable achievement reflects the deep connection La Grande 107.5 and Chiquilin have established with our listeners in Dallas-Fort Worth and their unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed and made this extraordinary achievement possible.”

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally is now at $21.97 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.