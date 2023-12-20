KISS 104.1 Gives Ten Atlanta Families In Need A Dream Christmas

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 (WALR) partnered with local non-profit CHRIS 180 to bring holiday joy to 10 deserving families through the KISS WISH program. The drive culminated in a special day at Six Flags over Georgia, where the families enjoyed a holiday meal and entertainment.

CHRIS 180, a behavioral health service provider, hand-selected each family and provided their Christmas wish lists to KISS 104.1. Thanks to contributions from WALR listeners and sponsors, each family’s list was fulfilled, and gifts were delivered in time for Christmas. Additionally, each family received a Publix gift card to ensure they could enjoy festive family meals.

CHRIS 180 Chief Marketing Officer Chaundra Luckett commented, “The holiday season is always difficult for the thousands of families across Metro Atlanta who struggle, despite their best efforts to make ends meet. Buying the latest toys, electronics, games and even essentials like clothes and shoes are often impossible for parents to put under the tree. This year, thanks to our incredible partnership with KISS 104.1, families who are served through our trauma-informed programs will have the Christmas of their dreams! This is truly paying-it-forward in one big way. We are thankful to have been chosen as the beneficiary of KISS Wish and we are truly humbled by the support of those we serve.”

KISS 104.1 Director of Branding and Programming Terri Avery added, “Serving our Atlanta communities is what we do best. With KISS Wish, we see firsthand the smiles on each child’s face, when they get everything they wanted on their Christmas list. It’s priceless!”

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally is now at $21.98 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.