New York Sues SiriusXM; Claims ‘Persistent Fraud and Illegality’

As the satellite provider attempts massive expansion in 2024, SiriusXM’s 2023 is ending with legal action courtesy of New York State Attorney General Letitia James. James has filed the lawsuit over SiriusXM’s purportedly arduous cancellation process, posting it, “Illegally traps people into subscriptions,” on X.

The lawsuit, rooted in findings from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General, alleges that SiriusXM deliberately prolongs cancellation interactions and trains agents to aggressively retain customers, engaging, “In repeated and persistent fraud and illegality in violation of New York Executive Law.” With approximately 35 million subscribers, including about 2 million in New York, the lawsuit seeks unspecified penalties and restitution, the amount of which will be determined at trial.

The investigation began following numerous consumer complaints about the difficulty in canceling subscriptions. It revealed that SiriusXM reportedly trains its employees to engage customers in a lengthy six-part conversation strategy, including a series of questions and up to five retention offers, when they attempt to cancel. The OAG found the process averages 11.5 minutes over the phone and 30 minutes online.

SiriusXM has suffered massive subscriber-base setbacks this year, with drops of 132,000, 347,000, and 96,000 in Q1, Q2, and Q3, respectively. The company’s recent rebrand, retooled app, and upcoming large-scale marketing push are all out to stymie the bleeding. Young consumers are particularly the target, with new partnerships like TikTok Radio and celebrity takeovers on its channels.

James commented, “Having to endure a lengthy and frustrating process to cancel a subscription is a stressful burden no one looks forward to, and when companies make it hard to cancel subscriptions, it’s illegal. Consumers should be able to cancel a subscription they no longer use or need without any issues, and companies have a legal duty to make their cancellation process easy. New Yorkers can trust that when companies like SiriusXM try to take advantage of them and violate the law, my office will step in to stop them.”

This lawsuit is part of a series of consumer protection actions taken by the New York attorney general, including a recent $700 million settlement from Google over monopolistic conduct in its app store and on in-app purchases.