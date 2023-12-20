Beasley Boosts Fox Sports Radio Coverage To The Jersey Shore

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Fox Sports Jersey Shore

Beasley Media Group has announced the launch of Fox Sports Radio Jersey Shore, which officially began broadcasting on 100.5 FM (W263DA) on Wednesday, December 20. The sports/talk station replaces a simulcast of Beasley’s WJRZ licensed to Manahawkin.

This second Beasley-run Fox Sports Radio in New Jersey will cater to the Monmouth/Ocean market. In addition to the 100.5, Fox Sports Radio Jersey Shore will also be available on WJRZ-HD3 and WRAT-HD3, ensuring broader coverage in the region.

Beasley New Jersey Regional Market Manager Daniel Finn commented, “We currently broadcast Fox Sports Radio in Middlesex-Somerset-Union on 93.5 FM/1450 AM (WCTC) and expanding the brand down the Jersey Shore is very exciting.”

