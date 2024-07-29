Radio Hall of Fame Taps Lon Helton To MC 2024 Nashville Gala

Country radio icon Lon Helton will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the upcoming 2024 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event, scheduled for Nashville for the first time, will welcome eight new inductees into the Hall on September 19.

Ticket sales will, in-part, benefit the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Helton, who has hosted the syndicated Country Countdown USA since 1992, was added to the Radio Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2006. He has also won the National Broadcast Personality of the Year award 12 times from the CMA and five times from the ACM. He has been honored numerous times for his philanthropy.

He has also served on the boards of various key industry organizations, including the Country Music Association, the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, and the St. Jude Country Radio Advisory Council.

This year’s Hall of Fame class is The Crook & Chase Countdown‘s Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase, Lee Harris, Phil Hendrie, Jaime Jarrin, Kraig Kitchin, Barry Mayo, Mary McCoy, and Matt Siegel.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Dennis Green noted, “I can’t think of anyone that understands this better than Lon Helton. The Radio Hall of Fame is excited to have Lon serve as host of the 36th RHOF induction ceremony taking place in Nashville for the first time.”