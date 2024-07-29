Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Picks 2024 Hall of Fame Class

The Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia has set its 2024 Hall of Fame Honorees and Person of the Year, all to be recognized at their annual gala. This year’s festivities will honor ten distinguished professionals from across radio and television.

Distinguished radio names include former MLB pitcher and longtime Phillies Radio Color Commentator Larry Andersen, 102.9 WMGK afternoon host Andre Gardner, Beasley Media Group Account Representative Tina Costello, iHeartMedia Philadelphia News and Community Affairs Director Loraine Ballard Morrill, former news anchor and host of KYW Newsradio’s Reporters Roundup Steve Nikazy.

Hall of Fame inductees from TV are:

Don Bell : Sports Director at CBS News Philadelphia and Emmy Award-winning sportscaster.

: Sports Director at CBS News Philadelphia and Emmy Award-winning sportscaster. Ed Dress : Emmy Award-winning content producer for TUTV-Temple University and former investigative producer for NBC10 and WCAU-TV.

: Emmy Award-winning content producer for TUTV-Temple University and former investigative producer for NBC10 and WCAU-TV. Vince Giannini : Retired Senior Vice President and General Manager of WPHL-TV.

: Retired Senior Vice President and General Manager of WPHL-TV. Bernie Prazenica: President and General Manager of WPVI-TV/6abc.

Pat Ciarrocchi, renowned for her tenure as a reporter and anchor at CBS Philadelphia from 1982 to 2015, will be celebrated as the 2024 Person of the Year. Ciarrocchi was the first woman TV news anchor inducted into the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and has been a member of the BPOP Hall of Fame since 2000.

The November 22 gala will be hosted by notable ‘Hall of Famers’ Jim Donovan and Scott Palmer. Donovan, a 15-time Emmy Award winner and 2015 Hall of Fame inductee, is an anchor for CBS News Philadelphia’s morning and noon newscasts. Palmer, a beloved former WPVI Action News 6 sports anchor and current Philadelphia Phillies Club Ambassador, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Tickets for the 2024 Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame induction will go on sale in September.