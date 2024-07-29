Bank Advertisements Surge At The End Of A Stable July For Radio

The financial sector put radio to good use in the past week, as banks jumped to hold three spots on the Media Monitors ranking of AM/FM’s top national advertisers. For the last full week of July, the top five remained full of familiar names, keeping results steady.

Progressive Insurance maintained its top spot with 59,134 plays. Babbel traded places with Lowe’s, moving from third to second place, with 46,541 measured spots. With five weeks until Labor Day, the home improvement giant held steady with 45,909 ads nationwide. Lowe’s appears to be pacing itself while maintaining its position to hopefully take top-of-mind awareness from The Home Depot before the end of summer.

Among high-spending Quick-Service-Restaurants, Wendy’s led the vertical in fourth place with 34,415 plays, as back-to-school puts a time crunch on many families when it comes to meals.

Rounding out the top five, Bank of America reappeared on Media Monitor’s charts with a play count of 33,691, highlighting its strategic push to strengthen its presence in the financial services sector. They weren’t the only bank to go from unranked into the top ten, either. Discover and Chase went from unranked to 9 and 10, respectively.