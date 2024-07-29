Broadcasters Resist FCC’s Mandatory DIRS Proposal Efforts

Radio operators are joining the National Association of Broadcasters in contesting an FCC proposal that would require broadcasters to file reports in the Disaster Information Reporting System and the Network Outage Reporting System during emergencies.

Currently, DIRS reporting is optional and NORS is not required for broadcasters. The NAB has previously stated it believes that enforcing these requirements could distract broadcasters from their primary role of serving the public during emergencies, undermining the current system’s effectiveness.

Now representatives from Beasley Media Group and Morgan Murphy Media have met with officials from the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, per an NAB filing with FCC Secretary Marlene Dortch. Beasley operates 59 radio signals in eleven markets, while Morgan Murphy is involved in twenty AM/FM stations in four states.

During the meeting, the broadcasting parties shared specific concerns, drawing on examples like tornado responses and hurricanes where station staff were critically needed for on-the-ground emergency efforts rather than administrative reporting.

Beasley, Morgan Murphy, and the NAB also highlighted that the few supporters of the mandatory reporting requirement lack practical emergency management experience and fail to recognize the operational challenges such requirements would impose. Instead of aiding in disaster response, mandatory reports could obstruct immediate and necessary actions required during emergencies.

As the final piece of the argument, the broadcasters noted that such reporting has seldom led to timely government aid that would help maintain or restore services, questioning the practical benefits of such requirements. They suggested that the FCC should continue to allow voluntary DIRS reporting and avoid imposing additional NORS reporting on radio and television stations.