US Chamber of Commerce Calls For FCC To Ease Up On AI Rules

The FCC has been met with opposition from Republicans and the Federal Election Commission over its moves to regulate generative AI, and now another organization is calling for a light touch when it comes to the rapidly growing technology.

The US Chamber of Commerce has submitted comments to the FCC suggesting that current laws should be sufficient for now without the need for new AI-specific regulations.

Chamber SVP Jordan Crenshaw addresses the FCC’s ongoing attempt to rein in AI in robocalls and robotexts, which is one of the building blocks that has led the Commission to its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would introduce AI transparency requirements for political ads on radio and TV.

This initiative comes despite heavy criticism from the FEC and some Republicans, who argue it oversteps existing jurisdictions and could cause confusion in the election process. The rule would require disclosures within political ads if AI is used, enhancing transparency. Critics, including FEC Chairman Sean Cooksey and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, warn that the new regulations could create chaos and complicate enforcement, especially if implemented right before or during early voting phases.

The FCC is responding to the challenges posed by AI in telecommunications, such as an incident in New Hampshire where AI-generated robocalls mimicking President Biden aimed to suppress votes. This prompted the FCC to confirm such actions as illegal under the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act, resulting in a combined $8 million penalty for the violators.

The Chamber says it appreciates the FCC’s efforts to understand AI’s implications but advises against premature regulatory measures. Crenshaw also encourages collaboration, commenting, “As the Commission continues AI-related enforcement and builds its understanding of AI risks, benefits, and potential policy solutions, the Commission should also coordinate with other agencies to ensure its work is consistent with other activities across the federal government.”

In its closing, the Chamber urges the FCC to continue monitoring AI developments and collaborate with various stakeholders to ensure any actions taken are well-informed and beneficial for both consumers and the innovation ecosystem.