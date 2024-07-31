Dr. Robert Livernois To Bring ‘School Talks’ To Detroit’s WJR

Cumulus Media Detroit’s WJR AM 760 will debut School Talks, a new weekend talk show, on Sunday, August 25. Hosted by Dr. Robert Livernois the program will delve into a wide array of school-related topics and feature discussions with educational experts each week.

With a rich background spanning 36 years in public education, Dr. Livernois has served as a classroom teacher, school principal, and Superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools. His experience covers teaching and learning, technology integration, social-emotional learning, school safety, and the impact of social media.

Dr. Livernois also contributes to the future of teaching as an adjunct faculty member at Wayne State University’s College of Education.

WJR Program Director Ann Thomas said, “Education is the key to a great future for our children and WJR is proud to partner with Michigan’s top educators to help them tell their stories about the great work they do in our communities.”