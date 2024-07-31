The Elephant (Or Donkey) In The Room

(By Randy Lane) We are in the midst of THE most intense presidential election. Within two weeks, we’ve witnessed an assassination attempt on a former president, the present one bowing out, and a new candidate emerging.

These stories are not just political stories; they are universal stories being talked about by your audience regardless of format. If radio is to remain relevant among all media platforms, it can’t ignore the biggest story on the planet.

Music station shows

Some of the music station shows we coach did not mention any of these stories. While it’s true that most listeners to music stations come to escape from hard news and be entertained, some stories can’t be ignored.

As an authentic personality, ignoring stories that permeate all ages and walks of life ensures you and your show are out of touch. When all-encompassing stories come up in the future, here are some ways to execute them:

To be relevant, report the headline facts of the story. You could address the story in a trending feature without politicizing the story, which will alienate half of your audience.

You could also briefly hit the story and direct listeners to your News/Talk cluster-mate.

THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

News/Talk shows

This presidential news cycle is a gift. The next 100 days are an excellent branding opportunity for the format. Your audience is already increasing rapidly, and here are three ways to maintain the momentum:

Provide and highlight updates (in the imaging/branding) and breaking news every half-hour.

Have expert contributors lined up to clarify stories and provide in-depth analysis.

Interact with listeners via callers, texts, and social.

Music and News/Talk can get involved

Voting ensures democracy functions effectively and accurately reflects the will of the people. Listeners are so passionate about their candidate and party that both sides want to make their voices heard through voting.

Your show and station can connect with the election passion by serving as a primary source for voter information. Music stations and objective news stations can remain neutral and involved. Your messaging can include the point of registering only U.S. citizens.

Five nonprofit and nonpartisan voting sources:

Vote.org is America’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote technology platform. It’s an excellent source for all formats. When We All Vote is an organization headed by notables like Steph Curry and Selena Gomez. Its goal is to increase voter participation and close the age and race gap.

Rock the Vote is focused on getting young people involved in the political process and voting. This source suits CHR, Rhythmic CHR, Alternative, and other young demo formats. HeadCount is visible at concerts, festivals, and community events, helping with voter information. Music artists involved in HeadCount include Billie Eilish, Dave Mathews Band, Harry Styles, and Paramore. The League of Women Voters and VOTE411 provide personalized, nonpartisan election information in English and Spanish for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Voter registration drives

Some shows and stations set up booths to register people to vote at community events. The process differs from state to state. Here in Tennessee, an organization picks up voter registration forms at the county election commission, which advises them on voter registration requirements before an event.

National Voter Registration Day has a complete guide to voter registration for every state.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.