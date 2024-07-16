SiriusXM to Air Coverage of The 152nd Open from Royal Troon

SiriusXM is set to broadcast the 152nd Open live from Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland from July 18-21. The event will be available on SiriusXM’s The Open Radio channel, with live coverage starting at 2a ET on Thursday and Friday and 4a ET over the weekend.

Coverage will continue until the end of each day’s play. The broadcast will feature a combination of coverage produced by The R&A on the earlier days and mornings, with SiriusXM taking over for the afternoon sessions over the weekend. The broadcast team includes Marcus Buckland, Sue Thearle, Ron Jones, Matt Adams, Sophie Walker, Raymond Burns, Alison Walker, Paul Eales, Harry Ewing, Taylor Zarzour, Brendan De Jonge, and Fred Albers.

Following each day’s competition, SiriusXM hosts will provide recaps and previews of the next day’s action. Additionally, Open Championship week will feature special programming, including The Rocco Hour with Rocco Mediate, ANNIKA with Annika Sorenstam, and The Lucas Glover Show.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein stated, “The Open is always one of the most anticipated events in golf. Not only is it the game’s original major but it is one of the most unique tests of the season for these players. With 45 hours of live hole-by-hole coverage, plus analysis from players who know what it is like to compete in an Open Championship, we’re proud to deliver our listeners across North America the most comprehensive audio coverage of this great tournament.”