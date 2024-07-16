Rhonda Gerrard To Lead iHeart’s Expansive Nebraska-Iowa Area

iHeartMedia has appointed Rhonda Gerrard as the new President for its Nebraska-Iowa Area. This region includes more than 35 stations and accompanying digital assets in markets including Omaha, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Ogallala, and Sioux City.

Gerrard brings over 30 years of experience in the media industry and has spent the last 13 years with iHeartMedia, most recently serving as the Senior VP of Sales for the Nebraska-Iowa Area. She also had a stint as National Sales Manager for Cox Media and as General Manager and Director of Sales at NRG Media Omaha.

In her new role, she will report to iHeart Division President Shosh Abromovich, who said, “I am thrilled to announce Rhonda as our new Area President. Her insightful knowledge of the industry, combined with her sharp skillsets, will undoubtedly drive our team’s growth and development throughout the Nebraska-Iowa Area and throughout iHeartMedia. Her fresh perspective and unwavering dedication to excellence will make her an invaluable asset to our community, our partners, and our listeners.”

Gerrard commented, “It is an honor and privilege to take the reins of the Nebraska-Iowa area and lead this incredibly talented group in employing iHeartMedia’s cutting edge assets to drive listener engagement, community outreach and client outcomes.”