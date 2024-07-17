Harnessing The Power Of Change

(By Randy Lane) Media, technology, and culture are transforming at an unparalleled pace. For many people, change causes anxiety, such as fear of the unknown and loss of control. A smaller number of people welcome change and thrive on it.

Change is the constant we can count on. So, let’s first look at five ways we deal with change in the workplace:

Managerial changes are significant in radio, particularly with the four largest radio companies. Questions arise like, “What will they be like? What changes will they make? Will my job change? System and process changes, such as automation software, cause concern and frustration. Changes in technology are accelerating at incomparable rates. AI is all the buzz in the media. Downsizing causes significant stress, paranoia, and morale problems. In the radio industry, downsizing has added a layer of complexity to change management, making it exceptionally challenging. Social changes: Traditional demographics look much different today. Millennials and Gen Z comprise almost all the 25-54 demo (25-43). Their core values are collaboration, communication, and inclusivity

As with most anything we do well in life, the first thing you must do to address change is:

PREPARATION

When management knows a change is coming, prepare a plan and explain the need for change and what it will look like.

Anticipate resistance and reactions and think through several outcomes.

RESILIENCE

Resilience is crucial for navigating change effectively. Maintain stability with these actions:

Create a safe space for employees to voice opinions, share ideas, and make mistakes. Invite the staff to weigh in on strategies and how they can be involved and have some ownership.

for employees to voice opinions, share ideas, and make mistakes. Invite the staff to weigh in on strategies and how they can be involved and have some ownership. Create a culture of caring and collaboration. The most inclusive tone is we are in this together. Use language like we, our, and us.

COMMUNICATE CONSTANTLY

In the absence of information , people naturally go negative to the worst scenario. Many closed-door meetings and no communication are a recipe for employee unrest.

, people naturally go negative to the worst scenario. Many closed-door meetings and no communication are a recipe for employee unrest. Explore the whys of resistance. Ask more questions and make fewer statements. Answer questions with specifics.

of resistance. Ask more questions and make fewer statements. Answer questions with specifics. Active listening: Managers, rather than focusing on what you want to say, actively listen, be in the moment, feel their concerns, observe body language, and read between the lines.

TALENTS CHANGING ROLE

Now is not the time to be a jerk. I recently coached a top ten market show with high ratings above the station average. The host was a constant complainer within the cast, management, sales, promotion, and engineering.

The ratings started declining and continued for several months as the host’s contract came up. Guess what happened? The company did not renew the host’s contract.

Pro talent tip : People skills and collaboration are vital to being a valuable personality brand. Collaborating with sales through endorsements and selective live appearances will increase your revenue.

: People skills and collaboration are vital to being a valuable personality brand. Collaborating with sales through endorsements and selective live appearances will increase your revenue. Personalities are becoming the face of radio brands. Trusted personalities are replacing out-of-market voiceover talents. The KVJ Show’s Kevin, Virginia, and Jason voice promos for Hubbard’s WRMF West Palm Beach. The Bert Show host Bert Weiss voices promos for Cumulus’ Q99.7 Atlanta.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.