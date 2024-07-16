Subaru To Offer SiriusXM Standard Starting With 2025 Models

In April, SiriusXM announced it would be adding its next-gen 360L satellite radio service to select new Subaru models. Now the broadcaster and the carmaker are expanding that collaboration to make SiriusXM’s basic service a standard feature across all 2025 Subarus in the US.

Subaru buyers will receive a four-month trial subscription to SiriusXM, providing full access to its programming, which can also be streamed at home or on the move via the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM with 360L is offered in the 2023 Ascent, Legacy, and Outback, as well as the 2024 Crosstrek, Impreza, and WRX, with service expected to be included in the 2025 Forester.

SiriusXM Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Partnerships Gail Berger commented, “We are excited to continue expanding our relationship with Subaru by making SiriusXM a standard feature across their entire lineup of vehicles. Every Subaru customer will now have the opportunity to experience and enjoy SiriusXM’s extensive lineup of ad-free music channels, plus live sports, news, entertainment, and comedy programming in their new vehicle.”