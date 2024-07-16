David Kantor to Retire as CEO of Urban One’s Radio Division

Urban One’s Radio Division CEO David Kantor will retire at the year’s end, Radio Ink has confirmed. Kantor oversees Radio One’s 57 stations across 13 markets and Reach Media’s suite of syndicated programs. He has been with the company since 2004.

Kantor has had an influential career in the radio industry, starting in local radio research, programming, and sales. He spent time as an executive at Cox Cable and Satellite Music Network, before becoming President of ABC Radio Networks in the 1990s. At ABC Radio, Kantor was instrumental in launching the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Radio Disney, and ESPN Radio, as well as new content services and advertising networks.

Later, as Senior Vice President for Network Operations at AMFM Inc., he launched a premium radio network in 1996 that was eventually acquired by Clear Channel in 2000.

In 2003, Kantor and Tom Joyner co-founded Reach Media, which was promptly acquired by Urban One the following year. Kantor continued as President and CEO of the division, growing Reach Media to 312 affiliate stations in 94 markets, covering 94% of the US African American population.

In October 2015, Kantor was named CEO of Radio One, where he led divisional expansion, including the $27.5 million purchase of Cox Media Group’s Houston cluster, including 93Q Country (KKBQ), classic rock The Eagle 106.9 and 107.5 (KHPT and KGLK), and Country Legends 97.1 (KTHT), in April 2023.

During his career, Kantor has spent eleven years on Radio Ink‘s Most Powerful People In Radio list and had multiple appearances on our Best Leaders In Radio list.

While no official plans have been revealed for Radio One or Reach Media management, Radio One Chief Revenue Officer Josh Rahmani told Radio Ink that as part of the transition he has replaced Kantor on the RAB Board.