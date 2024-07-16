With Chevron Gone, NAB Pushes Appeals Court To Overturn Caps

With the US Supreme Court’s rejection of the Chevron deference, the NAB is ramping up its fight to deregulate radio ownership caps with a new filing in the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit calling for the court to vacate the Local Radio Rule, including AM/FM subcaps.

The NAB, along with Nexstar Media Group, Beasley Media Group, Tri-State Communications, and Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri, have challenged the FCC’s 2018 Quadrennial Report ruling in the St. Louis court, one of the most conservative appeals courts in the States.

Late last month, the Supreme Court overruled the Chevron doctrine, a principle established in 1984 that allowed courts to defer to administrative agencies like the FCC in interpreting ambiguous statutes, as long as the interpretation was not arbitrary or illegal. This means courts can use their independent judgment to determine if an agency has acted within its legal boundaries, eliminating the practice of deference when a statute is ambiguous.

The NAB now states that the FCC used the Chevron deference to contradict the Congressional directive which places the burden on the FCC to prove the necessity of existing regulations, a burden the NAB says the FCC improperly shifted to broadcasters.

In this new brief, the NAB uses the lack of Chevron to push for the Eighth Circuit’s intervention. It argues that despite the changes in modern media consumption, including the rise of online streaming services and widespread use of smart devices, the FCC has maintained, and even tightened, broadcast ownership restrictions dating back to before World War II.

The brief says this limitation of broadcasters’ ability to merge stations, diversify programming, and attract advertisers hamstrings local radio and TV in today’s digital age.

NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “It is long past time for the FCC to modernize its broadcast ownership rules; these are relics from a bygone era, created before the internet, smartphones, social media and streaming. NAB’s brief succinctly demonstrates to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit that the FCC has failed to justify that these rules remain necessary to serve the public in light of the immense competition broadcasters face in today’s media marketplace.”