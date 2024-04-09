Subaru Is The Latest Automaker To Add SiriusXM Next Gen Radio

Subaru is the latest automaker to add SiriusXM with 360L satellite radio to its latest vehicle models. Nearly half a million existing owners of 2023-24 Subaru models are eligible to receive this feature through an over-the-air update in the coming months.

SiriusXM with 360L is now available in the 2023 Ascent, Legacy, and Outback models, along with the 2024 Crosstrek, Impreza, and WRX. Subaru customers purchasing or leasing the mentioned models will automatically gain access to the service. Vehicles require SiriusXM satellite radio hardware and an active SiriusXM trial or subscription, alongside Subaru Starlink services, to utilize SiriusXM with 360L. The 2025 Forester is among the future models anticipated to include this service.

This upgraded dashboard carries an additional 100 streaming music channels, an on-demand content library including SiriusXM podcasts, and expanded access to live sports broadcasts. It also introduces personalized “For You” recommendations and over-the-air updates for new features.

Purchasers of new Subaru vehicles in the United States equipped with SiriusXM will receive a four-month trial subscription.

Subaru of America VP of Connected Vehicle Business Amy Sgrignoli said, “Subaru drivers have enjoyed access to SiriusXM for many years, and we are excited to bring the latest generation of the service to so many of our current and future customers.”

SiriusXM SVP and General Manager of Automotive Partnerships Gail Berger remarked, “SiriusXM brings listeners closer to the music, sports, and talk content they love and SiriusXM with 360L delivers to drivers even more content and a truly enhanced and personalized listening experience for every driver.”

Subaru joins other automakers like Chevrolet, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo in offering 360L.

SiriusXM’s 360L expansion has been paying off for the satellite broadcaster. Edison Research’s most recent Share of Ear study reveals AM/FM radio may still dominate in-car listening with a 52% share, but SiriusXM is rapidly gaining ground, especially in newer vehicles. Owners of cars from the 2020 model year and beyond are allocating 22% of their listening time to SiriusXM, compared to just 4% among those with cars from 2009 or earlier.