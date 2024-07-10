Audacy Raises Jeff Miller To Cleveland Market Manager

Audacy has announced the appointment of Jeff Miller as the new Senior Vice President, Market Manager, and Director of Sales for its Cleveland market. Miller succeeds Tom Herschel, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Miller previously served as an Account Executive at Rubber City Radio Group’s WQMX before joining then-Entercom in the same role at Froggy 101 (WGGY) in Scranton, PA, in 1996. He later moved to Cleveland where he has spent the past 27 years, rising to General Sales Manager for 92.3 The Fan (WKRK).

He will now manage Audacy’s complete Cleveland portfolio, including The Fan, 98.5 WNCX (WNCX), Star 102 (WDOK), Q104 (WQAL), and CHANNEL Q (WQAL-HD3).

Audacy Regional President Mark Hannon said, “Jeff has been one of our key sales management leaders for nearly three decades, leading robust sales teams and managing salespeople of all experience levels. He has also been an integral player in making 92.3 The Fan one of the market’s dominant revenue leaders while managing the relationship with our key partner, the Cleveland Browns. I know that Jeff will advance the legacy of Tom Herschel as Audacy Cleveland’s new leader, and I look forward to working with him to set the path forward.”

Jeff Miller remarked, “I am humbled, motivated and very excited to accept this fantastic opportunity to lead Audacy Cleveland. I look forward to working with our team and the entire organization to build on the success we experienced under Tom Herschel’s guidance. Many thanks to David Field, Susan Larkin and Mark Hannon for allowing me the privilege to guide these iconic brands.”