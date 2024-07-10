Interim to Official: Brad Smith Named CFO At Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group has officially named Brad Smith as its Chief Financial Officer. He has served as interim co-CFO for the past six months following the departure of JP Hannan to Global Critical Logistics. Smith joined CMG as SVP of Finance & FP&A in 2020, the same year Hannan accepted the role.

Before his time at CMG, Smith co-founded Videa, a media technology startup, where he served as SVP of Revenue and Operations. He has also been CFO for Four Points Media Group and VP of Finance for NBCUniversal.

His efforts at CMG have been focused on optimizing financial operations through fundamental business practices and automation, boosting advertising and retransmission revenues, and enhancing cost management strategies to facilitate reinvestment in the company.

CMG President and CEO Dan York said, “Brad brings a unique skillset and perspective to the role of CFO. He’s committed to maximizing company performance and efficiency and has been invaluable in helping CMG win in our local markets today while positioning us to continue to do so in the future. This is a well-earned promotion for Brad that also reflects the strength and depth of CMG’s talented team.”

Smith stated, “We have a great team at CMG, one that’s bonded by our commitment to creating value and generating revenue while helping our customers grow their businesses. Local media is special because of the positive impact we have on the communities and businesses we serve. To consistently do that requires collective dedication and partnerships across CMG to align vision with strategy and execution to ultimately exceed our business goals.”