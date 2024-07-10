EMF Bolsters C-Suite with Chiefs for Radio, Marketing, and Ministry

Educational Media Foundation has announced a round of executive level promotions, including a new Chief Radio Officer and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the ever-growing Tennessee-based Christian broadcaster behind K-LOVE and Air1.

Jim Houser has been promoted to Chief Radio Officer following his role as Senior Vice President. Since joining EMF in 2020, Houser has utilized his extensive music industry experience, including working with notable artists like Steven Curtis Chapman and Brandon Heath, to guide the content strategy for Air1 and K-LOVE’s radio networks.

Bethany Davis has been named Chief Marketing and Communications Officer after joining EMF as Senior Vice President of Communications in September. Davis’s background includes a significant stint as Senior Director of Communications at CoreCivic and earlier roles in public relations and broadcast journalism.

Natalie Carlisle is EMF’s new Chief Development Officer. Previously holding the position of Senior Vice President of Donor Engagement at EMF since December, Carlisle brings a wealth of experience from her prior role as Chief Development Officer at the charity Food for the Poor, along with past leadership positions in development at United Methodist Senior Services and Development Systems International.

Finally, Bill Corbin steps into the role of Chief Ministry Officer, advancing from his positions as Senior Pastor and Vice President of Pastoral Care since joining EMF in 2017. With over two decades in ministry, Corbin has played a pivotal role in developing spiritual growth initiatives for EMF’s audience, managing over 233,000 crisis calls last year and leading K-LOVE’s community outreach and digital prayer applications.

Educational Media Foundation Interim Chief Executive Officer Tom Stultz said, “We are pleased to elevate these exceptional leaders within our Ministry Leadership Team. Their dedication to the mission and significant contributions in their respective areas are helping us expand our audiences and reach more people with the Gospel.”