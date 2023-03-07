EMF Hires A New VP

Educational Media Foundation has hired Jarrod Graetz as Vice President of Audio Streaming. Graetz has relocated to Nashville from Australia to take the newly created position.

“Streaming enables us to bring Truth and positivity to more people in more places,” said Graetz. “I’ve had the privilege of partnering with EMF and their programming team on various projects recently, and to now be able to work together on a regular basis gives me so much hope for what can be accomplished.”

“Jarrod is a highly accomplished, future-focused, strategic leader and we’re thrilled to have him on our team,” said Jim Houser, Chief Content Officer. “He’s worked in both secular and Christian radio settings. His international experience and broadcast expertise will be instrumental in expanding the reach of EMF’s music brands and furthering the mission of our ministry.”

Most recently, Graetz served as CEO of Positive Media Incorporated in Melbourne, Australia, home of 89.9 TheLight, the southern hemisphere’s most listened to Christian radio station.