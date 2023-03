SiriusXM will be covering the World Baseball Classic. The event is underway now at various venues and will run through March 21, with the championship game in Miami.

SXM will produce the national radio broadcasts for every Team USA game and 15 World Baseball Classic games in total including every game from Pool C in Phoenix, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games played in Miami.

All of the games will air on MLB Network Radio (channel 89).