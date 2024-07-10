Los Angeles AM Brings Student Voices To News/Talk Airwaves

iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 has debuted a new Sunday program, STUDIO 640. Each week, investigative journalist Steve Gregory leads a roundtable of aspiring journalists from universities and colleges across Southern California.

These students, representing community colleges to private universities, are studying journalism, communications, or broadcast media. STUDIO 640 aims to create a dialogue between different generations on the week’s headlines while providing professional experience for students.

The program will also offer exclusive on-demand audio content through the iHeartRadio app. Area students interested in participating can find more information on becoming a panelist on KFI’s website.

KFI-AM 640 Program Director Robin Bertolucci commented, “Right now, we have the two largest demographic groups living simultaneously on the planet – GenX / Boomers and Millennials. This show is an effort to bridge the divide and bring the generations together with understanding and clarity.”

Steve Gregory said, “STUDIO 640 not only builds a conduit between our news operation and area journalism schools, but also offers students a professional experience they can learn from and use to start their own careers. The bonus is hearing about everyday events through the POV of a journalism student.”