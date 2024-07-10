KRLD Dallas Shuffles Joe Kelley Into Morning Lineup

Audacy Dallas’ NewsRadio 1080 (KRLD-AM) will have a new voice in its weekday morning lineup. Joe Kelley is set to become the new host of The KRLD Morning News, starting July 22. His reentrance into the market comes as current host Mike Rogers moves to middays.

Kelley was previously at Cox Media Group Orlando’s WDBO, but enjoyed stints at Dallas’ KFLI and WBAP in the 2000s. Rogers, a Dallas native, was previously on air in Grand Junction, CO and Beaumont, TX before returning home to work at Magic 102.9 in 1987. He moved to KRLD, where he has spent that last 32 years.

Audacy Vice President of News and Talk Format and KRLD Brand Manager Drew Anderssen said, “We’re proud to unveil the next phase of KRLD’s new-look lineup…Mike has resonated with our listeners for over three decades, and we have no doubt he will continue to provide informative, relevant content to them in middays.”

“We’re equally excited to welcome Joe Kelley, who, with his rich background in news and multi-platform content distribution, will bring a wealth of experience and passion to our morning news.”

Kelley added, “I am honored to join the esteemed KRLD brand and embrace the responsibility of upholding the legacy crafted by generations of broadcasters. Returning to Texas – a place that resonates with familiarity and warmth – fills me with great enthusiasm. I look forward to further elevating KRLD’s prominence in the North Texas community.”

This is the latest move in KRLD’s reformulated schedule. Last month, the station added The Chad Benson Show to its midday programming as well.