The Zone’s Paul Mason Gets ‘SuperTalk’ Lead In Nashville

Cumulus Media Nashville has elevated Paul Mason to the role of Spoken Word Programming Operations Manager. Mason will now oversee programming for SuperTalk 99.7 WTN (WWTN) in addition to his existing roles with 104.5 The Zone (WGFX) and Titans Radio.

He succeeds Dan Mandis in the role, who spent around ten years leading WWTN. Mandis will continue to host Nashville’s Morning News on the station.

Mason has been with Cumulus Nashville for four years. Before his time at Cumulus, Mason served as Program Director at Hubbard Media’s NewsTalk 850 WFTL-AM and Fox Sports 640 (WMEN-AM) in South Florida and was Assistant Program Director at iHeartMedia Cincinnati’s 700WLW.

Market Manager Allison Warren said, “Paul is now poised to bring the same focus, passion, and energy to our News/Talk station – SuperTalk 99.7 WTN. With an exciting blend of local hosts delivering both local and national stories in an informative and engaging manner, Paul is ready to lead this station to new heights.”

Mason commented, “SuperTalk 99.7 WTN’s reputation in the News/Talk format is among the elite. I look forward to working alongside Dan and the entire on-air staff, including Chris Hand, Matt Murphy, and Brian Wilson. The recent launch of SuperTalk TV has positioned WTN to continue as a leader in News/Talk.”

“We are committed to delivering stories, news, and opinions in a meaningful and engaging way. I’m humbled and thankful for the trust Allison Warren, Brian Phillips, and John Dimick have in me to lead Spoken Word at Cumulus Nashville.”