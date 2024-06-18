Saga CEO Chris Forgy Joins Broadcasters Foundation Board

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is welcoming Saga Communications President and CEO Chris Forgy to the organization’s Board of Directors. The appointment was made during the BFoA’s most recent board meeting in New York City.

In his career, Forgy has progressed from roles in sales to station management, and eventually executive leadership. Before his current role as CEO, he served nearly five years as Chief Operating Officer of Saga Communications and managed a four-station cluster in Columbus, Ohio.

The Broadcasters Foundation assists around 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Broadcasters Foundation Chair Scott Herman expressed, “Chris is a well-respected leader in the broadcast industry, and I’m delighted to welcome him to our Board. His input will be valuable as we continue to deliver aid to our colleagues who are in desperate need.”

Chris Forgy commented, “I have always believed in giving back to the industry that has allowed me to be of service to local communities. Colleagues who have fallen on extremely difficult circumstances need and deserve our support. I am honored to serve on the Board and contribute to the Foundation’s charitable mission.”

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.