In Florida, Jupiter Can’t Escape Orbit Of $25k FCC Forfeiture

A small Low Power FM on Florida’s Atlantic Coast will not be dodging a large fine from the FCC over operational violations. This decision comes from the Enforcement Bureau, capping a four-year dispute and appeal process involving Jupiter Community Radio and WJUP-LP.

In 2020, Jupiter Community Radio was hit with Notice of Apparent Liability to the tune of a proposed $25,000 forfeiture for failing to make its offices and studios available for inspection, and for not maintaining necessary Emergency Alert System equipment. These violations were part of a broader non-compliance pattern, which included operating with excessive power and transmitting from an unauthorized location.

Jupiter admitted to the violations but sought reconsideration because the station could not afford the penalty, citing financial hardships faced under new management and a lack of substantial revenue. The station argued that some violations were due to oversight or technical errors by a consulting engineer and were not deliberate.

They also claimed that operational changes would be made to facilitate easier inspections and that new EAS logs provided post-violation demonstrated compliance.

Despite the appeal, the FCC Enforcement Bureau upheld the full $25,000 forfeiture decision in a June 18 memorandum, influenced by the station’s history of non-compliance, which includes a prior notice of unlicensed operation issued in 2017 for testing on an unauthorized frequency.

The decision also hinged on one final straw – in April, FCC agents could not inspect the station as it was off the air, and the station president was “uncooperative,” per the memorandum.