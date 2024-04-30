Account Manager

**About Us:**
Join our team at Glades Media Sales, a leading regional Mexican radio company serving West Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Fort Myers/Naples, and surrounding areas. We excel in solution-based selling, providing innovative advertising solutions to help our clients meet their marketing goals.
**Role Overview:**
Drive revenue growth by acquiring new business opportunities and nurturing existing client relationships in the dynamic South Florida radio market.
**Key Responsibilities:**
– Develop and execute strategic sales plans to exceed revenue targets.
– Prospect and cultivate new client relationships through networking and cold calling.
– Consult with clients to understand their advertising needs and propose tailored solutions.
– Prepare and present compelling sales proposals.
– Negotiate contracts to ensure mutual satisfaction.
– Collaborate with internal teams for seamless campaign execution.
– Stay informed about industry trends and competitor activities.
**Requirements:**
– 5+ years of advertising sales experience, preferably in radio.
– Proven track record of meeting sales targets.
– Strong network of contacts in the South Florida market is desirable.
– Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.
– Self-motivated with the ability to manage multiple priorities.
– Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or related field is a plus.
**To Apply:**
Send your resume and a cover letter to [email protected]. We’re excited to hear from you!