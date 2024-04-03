Center for Sales Strategy Tags Two To Co-Direct LeadG2

The Center for Sales Strategy’s sales performance agency LeadG2 has promoted both Emily Hartzell and Maryanne McWhirter to the positions of Vice President/Senior Director. In their new roles, Hartzell and McWhirter will jointly manage LeadG2.

Hartzell and McWhirter gained substantial experience in B2B sales and marketing before further honing their skills as Senior Consultants in 2020 amidst the division’s rapid expansion.

The Center for Sales Strategy CEO Matt Sunshine said, “Nothing fills me with greater pride than the chance to recognize outstanding dedication and elevate talent from within. As our organization progresses, fostering a strong leadership core becomes essential to nurturing our distinctive company culture and serving our clientele with excellence. We’re genuinely thrilled to witness Maryanne and Emily’s progression within our ranks. Their unwavering commitment and contributions have been integral to our journey thus far, and we’re confident they’ll play pivotal roles in our continued success.”

Hartzell commented, “My tenure at LeadG2 has been a journey of growth and opportunity, from intern to co-leading as VP/Senior Director. I’m grateful for the support and recognition of my efforts, and I look forward to continuing to drive growth, nurture our company culture, and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

McWhirter remarked, “Five years of dedication, determination, and hard work at LeadG2 have led me to this new role. I am both honored and excited to step into the role of VP/Senior Director. This promotion not only reflects my personal growth but also underscores the company’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our shared success and leading with quality, integrity, and responsiveness.”