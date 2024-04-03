Jason Grider Accepts Cookeville General Manager Role

Zimmer Broadcasting’s Cookeville Communications has appointed Jason Bailey Grider as its new General Manager, overseeing operations for its five stations in Tennessee’s Upper Cumberland region.

In addition to his managerial duties, Grider will continue to co-host Good Morning Cookeville on 1077 and 1400 The Hub with Sheila Scruggs.

Grider began his radio career at 15 years old at what is now Cookeville Communications’ 106.1 The Eagle (WPTN). That journey has now lasted more than thirty years, with Grider bringing success from numerous US markets to the role, including a stint at Cumulus Media Atlanta’s WKHX in Atlanta.

Grider remarked, “I am thrilled to be taking on this new role with Cookeville Communications. These stations have always held a special place in my heart, and I am looking forward to working with the talented team here to make our radio stations the best in the Upper Cumberland.”

Cookeville Communications commented, “His dedication to the community and passion for radio make him the perfect fit for this position.”