Asheville Gets New Digital News Outlet As Saga Broadens Scope

Saga Communications’ Asheville Media Group has introduced a local news platform dedicated to connecting the Western North Carolina community as part of the broadcaster’s focus on digital growth. 828newsNOW.com will be free to access.

Saga’s digital news division is seeing rapid expansion in 2024, as discussed by CEO Chris Forgy during the company’s 2023 year-end earnings call. The service has already surpassed revenue expectations and will be in 18 Saga markets by the end of June. The initiative started with Clarksville Now in Tennessee.

Katie Gambill, who was in charge of Clarksville Now’s development and success, was named Saga’s Director of Innovative Online News Services in August.

828NewsNOW complements Saga’s seven signals in the market, including 105.9 The Mountain (WTMT), Mix 96.5 (WOXL), and WISE Sports Radio (WISE-AM).

Market President Tom Davis commented, “Asheville Media Group recognizes the significance of staying connected. Introducing a news division seamlessly aligns with the community engagement we have consistently offered as broadcasters. I’m excited to further connect with people through 828newsNOW.com. The 828NewsNOW mission is to provide timely, relevant, trusted, unbiased local news and information, for free. 828NewsNOW strives to be the primary source for news, events, and impactful stories that resonate with Western North Carolina residents, nurturing a strong sense of community.”

Editor-in-Chief M.E. Sprengelmeyer emphasized, “Making sure everyone has the same access to information is the key to keeping people engaged in the community. Limiting access can lead to detachment and division. We’re going to do our best to give people the info they need, right here, right now – and without a pay wall, so everyone has a chance to be in-the-know.”