2024 Radio Mercury Awards Add Two More Weeks For Entries

The 2024 Radio Mercury Awards, honoring radio and audio creativity in advertising, has extended its Call for Entry for the annual competition. Originally set for April 8, the new deadline for submissions is set for Monday, April 22, with finalists to be revealed in May.

This year’s event offers everyone from students to local Production Directors to agencies the chance to win in 19 different categories.

This year’s awards feature new and updated categories designed to broaden the scope of recognition. Highlights include a category for Spanish-Language Single Broadcast Radio Spots and another for the Use of Emerging Technology in Radio or Audio. Categories celebrating innovation in broadcast radio, branded podcasts, multi-platform radio campaigns, and short-form (:15) radio commercials are also in the spotlight.

The 2024 Radio Mercury Awards winners will be celebrated at a live event at SONY Hall in New York City on Thursday, June 6.

Since 1992, nearly 21,000 commercials have competed in the Radio Mercury Awards, with almost $3.5 million in prizes distributed. The Radio Mercury Awards are produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau and governed by the Radio Creative Fund.

Leading this year’s Final Round Jury is Baldwin& Executive Creative Director Mitch Bennett, with other judges including Chad Broude, Oriel Davis-Lyons, Rachel Dawer, Danny Gonzalez, Larry Gordon, Flor Leibaschoff, Luis Miguel Messianu, Erica Roberts, and Ciro Sarmiento.

More information about this year’s jury and submissions can be found on the Radio Mercury Awards website.