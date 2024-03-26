Midwest Raises Knoxville Market Manager Michael Brody To RVP

Midwest Communications’ Knoxville Market Manager Michael Brody has been elevated to Vice President of the Tennessee Region. In his role, Brody will oversee Midwest’s Nashville and Knoxville markets.

Brody’s radio career started in Knoxville in 2001 as an account executive with South Central Communications. After Midwest acquired the company in 2014, he later became Director of Sales in 2015 and Market Manager in 2021.

Midwest’s Tennessee presence includes a diverse array of stations, from Knoxville’s Classic Rock 103.5 WIMZ to Nashville’s 96.3 Jack FM (WCJK) and Mix 92.9 (WJXA).

Midwest Chief Operations Officer Michael Wright said, “Michael Brody has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in his Knoxville role as VP/Market Manager. We are pleased to announce his promotion to Vice President of our Tennessee Region.”

Brody expressed, “I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of our outstanding team in Nashville. Together, we will continue to drive excellence and innovation, ensuring that our community thrives and our company flourishes.”