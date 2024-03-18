KLOS Afternoon Icon Geno Michelini Dead At 77

Los Angeles radio is mourning the loss of Theodore Eugene Dunmire, best known on-air as Geno Michelini. Michelini was a key part of KLOS‘s history, known for his catchphrase “How Ya Doin?” and his “Bang The Drum” weekend kickoff.

Born into a military family, his broadcasting career began in the Philippines while he was stationed at Clark Air Force Base, leading him to the Don Martin School of Broadcasting post-service.

Michelini’s early career saw him adopting the moniker Doc Holiday in Thousand Oaks and Stockton, later changing it to Gene Mitchell at KSFM in Sacramento, where his signature on-air personality began to take shape. It was at KOME in San Jose where he transitioned to Geno Michelini on the advice of Program Director Mikel Hunter.

Michelini’s tenure included a move to KMEL in San Francisco and eventually to KLOS in Los Angeles, where he introduced the popular segment Five O’Clock Funnies, showcasing comedic talent. In his memoir Don’t Stand To Close To A Naked Man, Tim Allen credited Michelini with launching his career.

At KLOS he would play Todd Rundgren’s “Bang on the Drum All Day” each Friday at 4p to start the weekend.

The evolving radio landscape and his own frustrations with content constraints led to Michelini’s departure from KLOS. He briefly hosted a talk show on KFI-AM and returned for a second run at KLOS from 1999 to 2003. He also hosted shows on KCAL and KLSX.