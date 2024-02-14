Michelle Salvatore To Step Down As Compass Media Sports GM

Compass Media Networks SVP and General Manager of Sports Michelle Salvatore has announced she is leaving the company after 15 years. Salvatore played a key role in shaping Compass Media Networks’ sports broadcasting and West Coast production.

Under Salvatore’s leadership, Compass Media Networks delivered more than 1,500 live sports events, including college basketball and football, NFL Sunday Doubleheaders, Major League Baseball games, and extensive coverage of the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

She plans to explore an entrepreneurial venture outside of media, but will continue with Compass Media Networks through Spring to aid in the transition process.

Compass Media Networks Founder and CEO Peter Kosann remarked, “Back in Spring of 2009, during the chaos and sleepless nights involved in launching this national media company, the media gods sent me an angel in the form of Michelle Salvatore. Michelle faced down every challenge, worked tirelessly and with good cheer, and set a gold standard of excellence for not only Compass Media Networks but our industry. We love and will miss Michelle dearly. Our goal is to build upon the greatness she created as we move ahead into the next chapter of our evolution.”

FOX Sports’ announcer Kevin Burkhardt said, “Michelle has been one of the most important people in my career. She believed in me from the start, and gave me opportunities to call college football and Dallas Cowboys games for Compass Media Networks. She produced me and made me better, and I would not be where I am today without her.”

Salvatore added, “Working at Compass Media Networks literally changed my life for the better. I was able to travel the globe, producing games throughout the United States, Latin America, and Europe, and had the chance to work with incredibly talented, passionate, and kind people. I am forever grateful to my dear friends at Compass Media Networks.”