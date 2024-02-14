KKFI Host Lisa Lopez-Galvan Killed In Kansas City Mass Shooting

Kansas City personality Lisa Lopez-Galvan has died following a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration on Wednesday. The mother of two co-hosted Taste of Tejano on KKFI, an independent noncommercial radio station.

Authorities announced that Lopez-Galvan succumbed to a gunshot wound to her abdomen after undergoing emergency surgery. KKFI confirmed her death on its Facebook page, saying, “It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family.”

KKFI continued, “This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

Lopez-Galvan joined KKFI in 2022 after spending more than a decade as a DJ for weddings and events around Kansas City.

The city is grappling with the aftermath of the shooting, which resulted in another 21 individuals wounded by gunfire, including 11 children between the ages of 6 and 15. There has been an outpouring of grief over Lopez-Galvan’s death both in the local community and nationwide.

The Missouri Broadcasters Association shared, “We are deeply saddened to learn a local broadcaster was lost in today’s shooting in Kansas City. Our condolences to Lisa’s family, friends, coworkers and listeners.”

Jackson County, MO legislator Manny Abarca posted, “I have known Lisa and her family for over a decade. I have witnessed that smile across DJ equipment, and on the stage of our largest Fiesta in #KansasCity I will not let her death go in vain. I will legislate, I will fight and I WILL do everything in my power to change this State and City for the better.”

Authorities have detained three suspects as the investigation is ongoing.