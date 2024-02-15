Steve Wright, Who Introduced UK Radio To The ‘Zoo’, Dead At 69

Former BBC Radio 1 personality Steve Wright, a household name in British radio, has passed away at the age of 69. Wright introduced the UK to the “zoo” format in the 1980s with his afternoon show, where he achieved an audience of millions each day.

Born in Greenwich, Wright held a variety of jobs before joining the BBC, where he first Wright made his mark with a Saturday evening show in 1980, quickly rising to host the countdown show Top of the Pops. From there he transitioned to Steve Wright in the Afternoon.

Wright’s show was characterized by its diverse mix of content, including fictional characters and celebrity impersonations by Phil Cornwell, gossip, trivia, and a long lineup of celebrity guests alongside hit music.

He moved to mornings on Radio 1 in 1994 before having a falling out with station management and leaving in 1995. Wright returned to the BBC in 1996 where he worked weekends and then afternoons on Radio 2 until he left the afternoon slot in 2022. He continued his weekend broadcasts until his death.

Wright was recognized for his contributions to broadcasting with a Member of the British Empire in the latest New Year Honors list. He is survived by his children, Tom and Lucy, his father, and his brother, Laurence.