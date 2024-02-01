Charlotte’s Maney and LauRen Make Carolina/Georgia Expansion

Beasley Media Group Charlotte’s Maney and LauRen Morning Show is expanding across the southeast. Starting February 5, the show will be broadcast in Fayetteville, NC on My Kiss 93.5 (WAZZ) and Augusta, GA on HD 98.3 (WHHD), replacing The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on both.

The show has aired on KISS 95.1 (WNKS) for nearly a decade.

Beasley Charlotte Market Manager Mac Edwards said, “Maney & LauRen are a great tandem, sharing their lives with the audience and delivering a show that’s fun, relevant, entertaining, and engaging. I’m excited listeners in Augusta and Fayetteville will now get to wake up with M&L every morning!”

Beasley Media Group Vice President of Music & Entertainment John Reynolds added, “Maney & LauRen are a top performing Morning Show brand in Charlotte. We decided that this was the right time to begin expanding their brand and content in the southeast. Their personal connection to their audience is the secret sauce that sets radio apart from other competitors.”

Maney commented, “LauRen and I couldn’t be happier to deliver laughs, drama and yes, even some tears to a whole new audience. We want to thank Mac Edwards, John Reynolds, Beasley Chief Content Officer Justin Chase, and KISS Program Director Cameron Moore for their support and help making this happen!”